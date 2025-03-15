Chandrababu Naidu Champions 'Swachh Andhra' Drive Amidst Governance Reforms
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu campaigns for a cleaner state while criticizing the former YSRCP government. Highlighting his government's developmental strides and policies, Naidu promises support to citizens through welfare programs and reforms, including the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision and increased pensions, ahead of election year initiatives.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has called on citizens to participate in the 'Swachh Andhra' initiative, aiming for a cleaner state. He also criticized the former YSRCP administration for creating a debt of Rs10 lakh crore, urging collective responsibility towards environmental protection.
Participating in the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra program in Tanuku, West Godavari, Naidu reflected on his 45-year political journey. He emphasized his administration's collaboration with the central government, highlighting reforms under the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' policy to drive development.
Naidu further accused the previous regime of misgovernance, such as taxing garbage and mishandling land records. Additionally, he outlined the state's significant pension expenditures and announced new welfare schemes to aid citizens, showcasing his government's commitment to effective governance and electoral promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
