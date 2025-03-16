BJP Queries Foreign Involvement in Telangana's Caste Survey
BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the Telangana government's decision to include French economist Thomas Piketty in analyzing the state's caste survey. Malviya questioned the need for external expertise, suggesting it risks social discord. BJP called on Congress to justify this choice, alleging ties with foreign influences endanger India's social harmony.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya has launched a scathing critique of the Telangana government for reportedly including French economist Thomas Piketty in an expert panel tasked with analyzing the state's comprehensive caste survey. Malviya questioned the necessity of appointing a foreign expert when numerous qualified Indian professionals could undertake the project.
Accusing the Congress-led government of threatening India's social harmony, Malviya condemned what he described as undue foreign influence, invoking a potential link to billionaire George Soros. The BJP leader expressed concerns over external parties dissecting India's demographic intricacies and potentially fueling social discord.
BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi echoed these sentiments, demanding clarification from the Congress party on its choice to involve an external figure in addressing sensitive caste data. Trivedi suggested this decision might reflect a troubling trend of acknowledging international interference in India's internal affairs, and he criticized Piketty's controversial proposals that have faced backlash abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Leadership: Congress Unveils New Appointments in Maharashtra Assembly
Trinamool Congress Launches Voter Roll Scrutiny Amid Allegations
Congress Reorganizes Leadership as Maharashtra Assembly Session Approaches
Manipur's Path to Stability: Congress Welcomes Review Meeting Outcomes
Political Turmoil: Congress Demands Justice in Gruesome Haryana Murder