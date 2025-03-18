Left Menu

Wall Street's Rebound: Investors Navigate Uncertain Seas Amid Economic Fluctuations

U.S. stocks rallied as investors pursued bargains following a significant dip. Retail sales showed minimal rebounds under tariff pressures. Homebuilder sentiment weakened, while the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady. Tech stocks saw varied performances, exemplified by Tesla's decline and Intel's rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:06 IST
U.S. stocks climbed for the second consecutive day on Wall Street as investors looked for discounts after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 endured a four-week slump. Analysts closely examined economic data and the effect of the Trump administration's policies.

Retail sales slightly increased in February, though they fell below forecasts, reflecting concerns over tariffs and federal layoffs. Separate data revealed significant declines in March factory activity in New York. "The only hint of recovery in spending from January's weather impact was seen online," noted Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones advanced 353.44 points to 41,841.63, the S&P 500 rose 36.18 points to 5,675.12, and the Nasdaq gained 54.58 points to 17,808.66. U.S. homebuilder sentiment reached a seven-month low due to increased construction costs from tariffs. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain rates during its upcoming meeting, amid widespread speculation and revised economic forecasts by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

