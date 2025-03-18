Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Aurangzeb's Grave Removal Demand in Maharashtra

BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs push for Aurangzeb's grave removal spurring violence in Nagpur. Shiv Sena's Arjun Khotkar joins the demand amid clashes leading to vandalism. Nagpur faces curfew as Congress MP appeals for peace, warning against diverting from key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:08 IST
Mahayuti MLAs protest outside Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena members protested, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave located in Sambhajinagar. Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar echoed this sentiment, asserting, "It should be removed."

The contentious demand has sparked violence in Nagpur, particularly in the Hansapuri area, where unidentified groups resorted to vandalizing shops and igniting vehicles. The unrest follows a clash between two factions in the city's Mahal area, heightening local tensions.

Congress MP Shyamkumar Barve condemned the violence from Delhi, urging calm and warning against attempts to polarize communities by diverting focus from pressing issues. In response, Nagpur authorities imposed a curfew in ten areas to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

