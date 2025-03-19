Left Menu

Defence Ministry Allocates Rs 100 Crore for New Sainik School in Assam

The Defence Ministry has earmarked Rs 100 crore for a new Sainik School in Assam's Karbi Anglong district as part of a larger Rs 335.87 crore package. This move, hailed by local leaders, aims to enhance education. Additionally, Assam's Chief Minister announced funding for the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry of India has allocated Rs 100 crore for the construction of a new Sainik School in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The funds, part of a Rs 335.87 crore package, will be used to build the school in Langvoku, significantly boosting local education infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, praised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his support. The leaders highlighted the importance of this project in enhancing quality education and discipline in the region.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the centenary celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and inaugurated a new temple in Silchar. The Chief Minister announced state funding support for the Mission's hospital and the temple, showcasing a commitment to spiritual and educational development in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

