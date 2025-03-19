Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Leadership Amid Political Strife

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a scathing critique against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over reports of the supposed relocation of the Indian Institute of Millet Research and the Seed Production Centre from Bihar to Karnataka. Yadav questioned whether Kumar interacted with the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister about the issue, alleging that the NDA intends to exacerbate migration from Bihar rather than curtail it.

The RJD leader further lambasted the BJP, highlighting that their leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, only expressed concern following Yadav's own statement. He criticized Nitish Kumar's leadership, coining the term 'Pair Pakadva Mukhya Mantri' and emphasizing the need for a visionary leader who could genuinely propel Bihar forward.

Yadav did not hold back on criticizing the state's ruling coalition, branding it a 'double-engine government' and accusing Kumar of prioritizing his position over Bihar's well-being. His remarks come at a politically charged time with assembly elections approaching, as he indicated that ED cases against his family members were politically motivated. He asserted that these tactics would only bolster their resolve to take power in Bihar. His comments were made after Rabri Devi's recent questioning by the ED in a land-for-jobs scam investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)