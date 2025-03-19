Ukrainian Railway Power System Attacked Amid Promises

Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region railway power network, conflicting with President Vladimir Putin's assurance not to hit Ukrainian energy facilities.

According to the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, drones were used in the attack, resulting in some power sections being de-energized.

Despite the power disruptions, Ukrzaliznytsia stated that train services continue to run as planned. The situation underscores ongoing tensions amid promises and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)