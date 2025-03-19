Ukrainian Railway Power System Attacked Amid Promises
Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian railway power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region, despite a promise from President Putin not to target energy infrastructure. Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported damage to power sections yet confirmed train services remained operational as scheduled.
19-03-2025
Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region railway power network, conflicting with President Vladimir Putin's assurance not to hit Ukrainian energy facilities.
According to the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, drones were used in the attack, resulting in some power sections being de-energized.
Despite the power disruptions, Ukrzaliznytsia stated that train services continue to run as planned. The situation underscores ongoing tensions amid promises and actions.
