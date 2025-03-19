Rang Panchami: Madhya Pradesh Bursts Into Color and Celebration
Rang Panchami, a vibrant festival of colors, is celebrated with high spirits in Madhya Pradesh, featuring processions in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain. Festivities include music, dancing, and color-sprinkling from water tankers. Authorities ensure safety while participating in this 75-year-old tradition, promoting happiness and unity.
Rang Panchami, a dazzling festival celebrated five days after Holi, took over Madhya Pradesh with a riot of colors. On Wednesday, the streets turned into vibrant canvases as cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain hosted grand processions.
In Bhopal, tankers sprayed colors across localities such as Itwara and Mangalwara, turning everyday roads into stages of jubilant celebration. Ujjain saw thousands, including its mayor, join a colorful parade from the Mahakaleshwar Temple to Gopal Temple, embodying the festival's joyful spirit.
Indore continued its 75-year tradition with the 'Rang Panchami Ger' procession, drawing crowds to Rajwada. Authorities effectively managed safety while infusing the celebration with unity and happiness, making the festivities a splendid success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
