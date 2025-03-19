India Revamps Dairy Schemes to Boost Milk Production and Livestock Growth

The Indian government announced on Wednesday the revision of two major dairy and livestock schemes, boosting funding to a total of Rs 6,190 crore. This marks a significant step to enhance milk production, quality control, and infrastructure development, in line with the country's aim to support sustained sector growth.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revised National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM). The NPDD's budget has been increased to Rs 2,790 crore, focusing on modernizing and expanding dairy facilities, while the RGM aims to enhance livestock growth with a Rs 3,400 crore outlay.

Implementation of these programs will support infrastructure for milk procurement, processing, and quality testing. Efforts include promoting high-yielding breeds and supporting farmers through market access and better pricing. The revised initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, notably benefiting women in the dairy sector.

