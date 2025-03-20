U.S. to Manage Ukrainian Nuclear Power Amid Conflict

The United States might undertake the management of Ukrainian nuclear power plants as part of its efforts to mediate a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. According to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the offer comes with immense technical expertise but without the need for boots on the ground.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that America could assist in running, or potentially owning, Ukraine's nuclear power infrastructure. This initiative aims to restore the country's largest plant in Zaporizhzhia, which has been inactive since 2022 due to Russian occupation.

While exploring options to halt hostilities, Secretary Wright and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are focused on fostering peace in Ukraine. Although the topic did not surface during a White House meeting with oil executives, the move underscores strategic discussions at the international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)