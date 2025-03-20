Security Forces' Major Breakthrough: 30 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have achieved a significant milestone by neutralizing 30 Naxalites and confiscating a substantial cache of firearms in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts. This operation underscores the relentless commitment to eradicating armed insurgency in the region.

Bastar Inspector General of Police, P Sundarraj, confirmed the recoveries post-encounters in the region, including seizing multiple AK-47s and automatic weapons. Tragically, one Bijapur District Reserve Guard personnel was martyred in the line of duty during these encounters.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed condolences for the fallen guard, while applauding the bravery of security forces. Search operations persist in several areas, demonstrating the unyielding resolve to maintain regional peace and security.

