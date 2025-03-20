Evergrande's Vehicle Group Delays Annual Results
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has announced a delay in its annual results, which will not be ready by March 31. The company plans to apply for a suspension of its stock trading starting April 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:00 IST
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has reported that it will not be able to present its annual financial results by the March 31 deadline.
Consequently, the company intends to request a suspension of its share trading on April 1, pending the completion of its financial reporting.
This announcement indicates further delays for the troubled company as it struggles with its financial and operational challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
