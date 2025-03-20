Left Menu

Congress Leader Questions Red-Carpet Welcome for Industrialists Amid Anti-Naxal Operations

Congress Leader Charan Das Mahant commended government's action against Naxalites yet questioned the objective of promoting economic activities and which industrialists will benefit. Former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo attributed state's violence to Naxals. Security forces eliminated 105 Naxals this year, with 22 killed in recent encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:05 IST
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress Leader Charan Das Mahant on Thursday acknowledged the government's efforts against Naxalites, but cast doubt on claims that these actions aim to spur economic development in the Bastar region. 'We appreciate the action. It is a good thing, the action is speedy,' said Mahant. However, he questioned, 'Who is going to carry out economic activities? Which big industrialists will come for whom you are rolling out the red carpet?'

In response to inquiries about the recent encounter, where 22 Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo linked the ongoing violence in the state to Naxal factions that persistently choose arms over peace. Deo stated, 'Such incidents occur because those following Naxal ideology refuse to abandon violence.'

The state has witnessed intensified anti-Maoist operations, leading to the elimination of 105 Naxals this year. Amid this crackdown, Bastar Inspector General of Police, P Sundarraj, reported the recovery of 30 Naxal bodies and numerous firearms in Bijapur and Kanker districts. Despite the success, operations on the Bastar district's rugged terrain have posed significant challenges, claiming the life of one District Reserve Guard personnel. Sundarraj confirmed the seizure of a large cache of modern weaponry, including AK-47 rifles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

