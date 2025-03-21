UAE's $1.4 Trillion Investment Boosts U.S. Economic Ties
The United Arab Emirates has announced a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States, aiming to enhance investments in AI, energy, and manufacturing. This initiative marks a deepening of UAE-U.S. economic relations, with significant partnerships and new projects set to boost U.S. domestic production.
The United Arab Emirates has embarked on an ambitious investment journey, committing to a $1.4 trillion framework over the next decade in the United States, confirmed the White House on Friday. This substantial plan aims to bolster UAE's economic ties with America, particularly in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing sectors.
While previous announcements cover some investments, a new major venture includes Emirates Global Aluminium's plan to establish the first new aluminum smelter in the U.S. in 35 years. This project is set to nearly double the country's aluminum production, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral economic relationship.
The UAE's proactive approach to anchor investments within the U.S. aligns with its strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil dependency. Collaborations, including a partnership between UAE's ADQ and U.S. firm Energy Capital Partners for a $25 billion energy initiative, underscore the deepening financial and strategic ties between these global allies.
