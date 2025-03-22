Solar Transformation: Pampore's Idle Land Becomes Utility-Scale Powerhouse
The Jammu and Kashmir government is decommissioning the Pampore gas turbine to establish a utility-scale solar power plant, the largest in the Union Territory. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the plan, highlighting the impracticality of reviving the gas turbine and the suitability of the land for renewable energy development.
- Country:
- India
The government of Jammu and Kashmir is turning the decommissioning of the gas turbine at Pampore into an opportunity to advance renewable energy. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the 56-acre site will host the largest utility-scale solar power plant in the Union Territory.
The decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of the turbine facility, which has been non-operational since 2012, rendering repairs economically unfeasible. The government's focus is now shifting towards cleaner energy, aligning with national trends.
The new project, managed by the Solar Energy Corporation of India, will be developed in phases and significantly enhance the region's renewable energy capacity, contributing to the broader power grid of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
