Left Menu

Solar Transformation: Pampore's Idle Land Becomes Utility-Scale Powerhouse

The Jammu and Kashmir government is decommissioning the Pampore gas turbine to establish a utility-scale solar power plant, the largest in the Union Territory. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the plan, highlighting the impracticality of reviving the gas turbine and the suitability of the land for renewable energy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:30 IST
Solar Transformation: Pampore's Idle Land Becomes Utility-Scale Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is turning the decommissioning of the gas turbine at Pampore into an opportunity to advance renewable energy. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the 56-acre site will host the largest utility-scale solar power plant in the Union Territory.

The decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of the turbine facility, which has been non-operational since 2012, rendering repairs economically unfeasible. The government's focus is now shifting towards cleaner energy, aligning with national trends.

The new project, managed by the Solar Energy Corporation of India, will be developed in phases and significantly enhance the region's renewable energy capacity, contributing to the broader power grid of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025