CRPF Personnel Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

In a harrowing incident that rattled Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The explosion occurred in the dense forest area of Marangponga, situated under the jurisdiction of the Chotanagra Police Station.

The injured officers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Dey. Immediately following the blast, both men were promptly airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment, officials confirmed.

As the immediate response continues, authorities have launched an intense investigation into the blast. Details remain scant as the probe unfolds, with more information expected to surface as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)