Rajasthan CM Praises Modi's Mann Ki Baat as a Unifying Force

In a glowing commendation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program, calling it a vital force for national cohesion. Sharing his appreciation on social media, Sharma listened to the program at the Chief Minister's residence and found it inspiring and unifying.

Sharma lauded the Prime Minister's efforts in articulating the voices of ordinary citizens and fostering national unity through the Mann Ki Baat series. He emphasized that Modi's outreach reflects a commitment to maintaining the nation's diverse cultural fabric while promoting social harmony.

During the latest Mann Ki Baat broadcast, PM Modi underscored the significance of India's unity in diversity, particularly through the lens of various cultural festivals. Modi conveyed his best wishes for the festive season, reading letters from citizens across India, which highlighted the enduring sense of national solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)