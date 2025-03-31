Freedom of Expression Under Fire: Controversy Surrounds Malayalam Film 'Empuraan'

In a show of solidarity, Congress MP KC Venugopal voiced his support for the makers of 'Empuraan', a Malayalam film stirring controversy for its portrayal of social issues. Venugopal criticized the backlash, labeling it a 'clear attack on freedom of expression' and attributing it to a 'guilty conscience' among protesters.

Meanwhile, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian watched the film and commended its director, Prithviraj, for his bravery. Cherian praised the film as a standout piece in Kerala's cinema landscape, urging people to appreciate its artistic value and the social unity it promotes, despite its intense depictions of violence.

As the controversy unfolded, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders supported the filmmakers, while actor Mohanlal announced voluntary edits to address concerns. The film remains a cultural flashpoint, reflecting ongoing debates about the limits of artistic freedom amid political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)