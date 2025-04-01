Left Menu

US-Russia Tensions Heighten as Trump Presses for Peace in Ukraine

The Kremlin announced ongoing dialogues with the U.S. as President Trump threatens secondary sanctions on Russian oil over the Ukraine conflict. Trump demands anti-war actions from Vladimir Putin amidst stalled diplomatic negotiations. Russia remains cautious, insisting on meeting certain conditions before agreeing to any broader ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:50 IST
US-Russia Tensions Heighten as Trump Presses for Peace in Ukraine
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn, the Kremlin confirmed ongoing talks with the United States following President Donald Trump's threats of imposing secondary sanctions on Russian oil. Trump's ultimatum aims at coercing Moscow to de-escalate the protracted Ukrainian conflict, which has persisted for four years.

From the Oval Office, Trump fervently urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal to halt the violence between Russia, Ukraine, and other involved parties. Trump's concern has grown after Putin's disparaging remarks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the complex nature of the discussions, emphasizing the challenges of the Ukrainian settlement. Despite Trump's shifting stance, Russia has maintained a cautious approach, proposing conditions before agreeing to a broader ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025