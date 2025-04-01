In a dramatic turn, the Kremlin confirmed ongoing talks with the United States following President Donald Trump's threats of imposing secondary sanctions on Russian oil. Trump's ultimatum aims at coercing Moscow to de-escalate the protracted Ukrainian conflict, which has persisted for four years.

From the Oval Office, Trump fervently urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal to halt the violence between Russia, Ukraine, and other involved parties. Trump's concern has grown after Putin's disparaging remarks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the complex nature of the discussions, emphasizing the challenges of the Ukrainian settlement. Despite Trump's shifting stance, Russia has maintained a cautious approach, proposing conditions before agreeing to a broader ceasefire.

