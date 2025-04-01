Inferno at Petronas Pipeline Sparks Mass Evacuations and Chaos in Malaysia

A major disaster unfolded in Malaysia when a fierce fire erupted at a gas pipeline managed by state energy company Petronas. The inferno in Puchong, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, left scores injured and many homeless as it blazed through homes, shattering windows and raining dangerous debris from above.

Authorities reported no fatalities, but 305 people were affected, with 145 requiring hospitalization. The fire sent towering flames and thick smoke across the skyline, creating havoc and evacuation in nearby areas. Eyewitness accounts detailed terrifying scenes as the explosion resulted in falling debris and shattered glass.

Petronas has isolated the affected pipeline and is in active collaboration with relevant sectors to ensure community safety and environmental security. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized a full-spectrum response to address damages and assured financial aid for those impacted, as investigations into the cause commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)