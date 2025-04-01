Left Menu

EPFO Expands Banking Network to Enhance Contributions Collection

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has expanded its banking network by adding 15 more banks, increasing the total to 32. This move, witnessed by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to streamline contribution collections and enhance services for employers and members, marking a significant stride towards social security reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:22 IST
EPFO Expands Banking Network to Enhance Contributions Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced its decision to expand the empanelled banking network on Tuesday by including 15 additional banks for contribution collections, raising the total number to 32.

During the agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi, attended by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Labour Ministry issued a statement detailing this significant development. The new banks will facilitate direct payments of approximately Rs 12,000 crore in annual collections, offering better accessibility to employers using these banks.

Minister Mandaviya highlighted the instrumental role of EPFO in advancing the nation's progress towards a 'Naya Bharat.' He emphasized the enhancement of technological capabilities with EPFO 2.01, resulting in record claim settlements, and announced the future rollout of EPFO 3.0, aiming for increased user satisfaction and efficiency akin to banking services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025