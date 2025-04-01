Himachal's Horticultural Revolution: Geothermal Store and Apple Expansion

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) is poised to make significant strides in the horticulture sector. In a pioneering move, the corporation plans to construct a controlled atmosphere store using geothermal technology in collaboration with an Icelandic firm, horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi revealed on Tuesday.

This ambitious project, slated to begin in Tapri, Kinnaur district, represents the first of its kind in the state. The goal is to utilize the Earth's stable subterranean temperatures to effectively cool storage facilities, a method that could revolutionize the state's approach to horticulture and energy.

HPMC is not only focusing on storage solutions but has also expanded its product range, achieving a record production of apple concentrate. With an anticipated financial year profit of up to Rs 5 crore, the corporation is on track to bolster its market presence, demonstrating substantial growth and innovation in the agro-forestry sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)