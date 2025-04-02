Left Menu

Political Waves Stir Over Katchatheevu: Election Drama or Genuine Concern?

The Katchatheevu island issue has reignited political tensions in Tamil Nadu, as AIADMK criticizes Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for the island's retrieval from Sri Lanka as election drama, despite bipartisan support for the resolution in the state assembly. CM Stalin rebuts opposition, highlighting fishermen's ongoing plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:50 IST
Political Waves Stir Over Katchatheevu: Election Drama or Genuine Concern?
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has heated up with renewed focus on the Katchatheevu island issue, as AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan labeled Chief Minister MK Stalin's appeal to reclaim the island from Sri Lanka as 'election drama.' Despite the criticism, Sathyan maintained AIADMK's support for efforts to reclaim Katchatheevu.

In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the retrieval of the island, drawing unanimous backing from all parties. Speaker Appavu's announcement of the resolution signaled broad bipartisan agreement, a rare sight in the assembly.

CM Stalin addressed criticisms from Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, defending his party's actions and questioning AIADMK's efforts over the past decade. He also highlighted the plight of Tamil fishermen facing arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy and called for a permanent solution through diplomatic engagement with the Union Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

