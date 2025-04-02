Left Menu

'Run for a Girl Child': Promoting Empowerment Through Marathon in Delhi

'Run for a Girl Child' marathon is a Sewa Bharti initiative aimed at promoting adolescent development and women empowerment. Scheduled for April 13 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event includes a 10 km race and seeks to raise awareness about supporting young girls through education and social initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:16 IST
'Run for a Girl Child': Promoting Empowerment Through Marathon in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The upcoming 'Run for a Girl Child' marathon, organized by the voluntary organization Sewa Bharti, is set to promote adolescent development and empower women. Scheduled for April 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the marathon features a 10 km timed race, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km fun run.

Prominent personalities from sports, business, entertainment, and public service have been invited, including former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Sewa Bharti aims to raise awareness about supporting young girls through education and social initiatives.

The marathon will feature participation from diverse community groups, with a target of 5,000 runners, including residents from SEWA Bastis/slums. Sewa Bharti is committed to societal inclusion, having established 132 development centers, and aims to make this marathon an annual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

