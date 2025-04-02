'Run for a Girl Child': Promoting Empowerment Through Marathon in Delhi

The upcoming 'Run for a Girl Child' marathon, organized by the voluntary organization Sewa Bharti, is set to promote adolescent development and empower women. Scheduled for April 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the marathon features a 10 km timed race, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km fun run.

Prominent personalities from sports, business, entertainment, and public service have been invited, including former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Sewa Bharti aims to raise awareness about supporting young girls through education and social initiatives.

The marathon will feature participation from diverse community groups, with a target of 5,000 runners, including residents from SEWA Bastis/slums. Sewa Bharti is committed to societal inclusion, having established 132 development centers, and aims to make this marathon an annual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)