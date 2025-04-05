Controversy Surrounds JD(U)'s Support for Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Resignations

JD(U) leader Anjum Ara addressed the media on Saturday, clarifying her party's stance on the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, which the party supported only after its conditions were met. Her remarks followed a wave of resignations from party leaders disapproving of the bill's endorsement in both Houses of Parliament.

Ara detailed the JD(U)'s five critical suggestions that led to their conditional support, including a non-retrospective approach to the law and maintaining land as a state matter in the legislation. The amendments ensured no interference with religious institutes on unregistered Waqf properties and proposed dispute resolutions by senior officers. A six-month extension for digitizing Waqf Board property registrations was also secured.

The bill's passage incited discontent among JD(U) ranks, prompting resignations from leaders Nadeem Akhtar, Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Kasim Ansari. In response, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad declared that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remains committed to minority welfare, refuting claims of negative impact on Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)