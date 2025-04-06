Uttar Pradesh's Ethanol Revolution: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Rs 1,200 Crore Distillery

In a significant push for ethanol production, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a grain-based distillery plant valued at Rs 1,200 crore within the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA). The plant currently produces 350,000 liters of ethanol daily, with future plans to increase output to 500,000 liters.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that this venture is not limited to traditional distillation but serves as a pivotal ethanol plant. The shift towards ethanol aims to reduce foreign fuel expenditure, benefitting farmers and supporting greener energy solutions for vehicles, including aeroplanes.

The Chief Minister highlighted the drastic increase in ethanol production under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, rising from 42 lakh liters to 177 crore liters, driven by surplus sugarcane utilization. The transformation in Gorakhpur under BJP governance also attracted Rs 15,000 crore investments, establishing the area as a secure investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)