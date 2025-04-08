Admiral Emphasizes Navy's Future-Ready Strategy at Naval Commanders' Conference

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, praised the Indian Navy's accomplishments in staying combat-ready during the second phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi. He underscored successful operational exercises, high operational availability, and cooperation with the Indian Army and Air Force.

Addressing commanders and staff, Admiral Tripathi acknowledged contributions to domestic shipbuilding and embraced a culture of innovation. He urged a focus on incorporating emerging technologies to ensure a future-ready naval force.

Admiral Tripathi reiterated the Navy's role in the Indian Ocean amid new geopolitical scenarios, stressing the need for cohesive actions through joint exercises and support to littoral nations like 'Operation Brahma.' He outlined key areas for focus, including combat efficiency, capacity development, logistics, and integration of new technologies.

He also unveiled several publications on operational data, space vision, and aviation safety, alongside a guide for life post-retirement. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the Naval Commanders on global dynamics and their influence on international security architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)