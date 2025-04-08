Admiral Emphasizes Navy's Future-Ready Strategy at Naval Commanders' Conference
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi lauded the Indian Navy's readiness through exercises and collaboration with the Army and Air Force. He highlighted innovation in shipbuilding and technology adoption for future readiness at the Naval Commanders' Conference, calling for a cohesive approach in the Indian Ocean amidst geopolitical shifts.
- Country:
- India
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, praised the Indian Navy's accomplishments in staying combat-ready during the second phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi. He underscored successful operational exercises, high operational availability, and cooperation with the Indian Army and Air Force.
Addressing commanders and staff, Admiral Tripathi acknowledged contributions to domestic shipbuilding and embraced a culture of innovation. He urged a focus on incorporating emerging technologies to ensure a future-ready naval force.
Admiral Tripathi reiterated the Navy's role in the Indian Ocean amid new geopolitical scenarios, stressing the need for cohesive actions through joint exercises and support to littoral nations like 'Operation Brahma.' He outlined key areas for focus, including combat efficiency, capacity development, logistics, and integration of new technologies.
He also unveiled several publications on operational data, space vision, and aviation safety, alongside a guide for life post-retirement. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the Naval Commanders on global dynamics and their influence on international security architecture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Ambitions: Deep-Sea Threats and Amphibious Innovations
Fortum's Energizing Future: Renewables and Nuclear Innovations
National Workshop Unites India's Innovation Leaders at GIFT City
L&T and John Cockerill Forge Alliance for Green Energy Innovation
Uttarakhand Shines with SDG Achiever Awards and Innovations