Market Turmoil: Gold and Euro Surge Amid Sino-U.S. Trade War

Global stocks experienced a rollercoaster of volatility on Friday, with the dollar tumbling as investors recalibrated their positions following a tumultuous week in the wake of the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war. With U.S. assets perceived as unstable, the dollar hit a 10-year low against the Swiss franc and a six-month low against the yen, as investors pivoted to safer assets.

The ongoing tariff tit-for-tat between the United States and China has seen both nations significantly raise tariffs on each other's goods. This escalation has fueled money flow into alternative markets like Europe, evidenced by the euro's surge to historic highs against the dollar and Chinese yuan, following China's tariff increase to 125% on U.S., goods.

The U.S. bond market has not been spared, experiencing its most significant yield increase since 2001. As the economic landscape remains uncertain, European stocks mounted a modest recovery, while the STOXX 600 recorded its most volatile week on record. Despite attempts by U.S. officials to soothe market concerns, the trade dilemma continues to cast long shadows over both short-term market stability and long-term economic prospects.

