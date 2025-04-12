Moratorium Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Energy Attacks

Tensions escalate as Russia's defence ministry claims Ukraine violated a U.S.-brokered agreement by attacking its energy infrastructure. This allegation marks the latest in a series of back-and-forth accusations between the two countries.

Last month, Russia and Ukraine concurred on a moratorium to cease strikes on each other's energy facilities, aiming to de-escalate regional tensions. However, both nations have since accused one another of breaking the agreement.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the incidents on the battlefield, leaving the truth of these accusations in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)