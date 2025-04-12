Left Menu

Moratorium Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Energy Attacks

The Russian defence ministry accuses Ukraine of breaching a U.S.-brokered moratorium by attacking Russian energy infrastructure. Both nations had agreed to halt strikes on energy facilities, yet continue to blame each other for violations. Reuters could not independently verify these claims.

Tensions escalate as Russia's defence ministry claims Ukraine violated a U.S.-brokered agreement by attacking its energy infrastructure. This allegation marks the latest in a series of back-and-forth accusations between the two countries.

Last month, Russia and Ukraine concurred on a moratorium to cease strikes on each other's energy facilities, aiming to de-escalate regional tensions. However, both nations have since accused one another of breaking the agreement.

Despite these claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the incidents on the battlefield, leaving the truth of these accusations in question.

