World in Brief: From Pro-Government Rallies to International Talks

The summary covers a global snapshot: Serbia's pro-government rally, Russia's drone attack on Ukraine, rebel clashes in Congo, hostage video from Hamas, protests in Hungary, Iran-U.S. dialogues, Chornobyl repairs, Brazil's Bolsonaro's health, Trump's trade deals, and U.S. tariff exclusions for electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands gathered in Serbia's capital to back President Aleksandar Vucic amidst anti-corruption protests, blocking streets for the rally.

In Ukraine, Russian drones injured four and damaged buildings; however, Ukraine's defenses successfully intercepted most drones, with 24 diverted through electronic warfare.

Goma, east Congo's largest city, was hit by violent clashes between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels, leaving an unclear death toll but suggesting over 50 casualties.

