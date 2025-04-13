World in Brief: From Pro-Government Rallies to International Talks

Tens of thousands gathered in Serbia's capital to back President Aleksandar Vucic amidst anti-corruption protests, blocking streets for the rally.

In Ukraine, Russian drones injured four and damaged buildings; however, Ukraine's defenses successfully intercepted most drones, with 24 diverted through electronic warfare.

Goma, east Congo's largest city, was hit by violent clashes between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels, leaving an unclear death toll but suggesting over 50 casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)