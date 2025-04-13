World in Brief: From Pro-Government Rallies to International Talks
The summary covers a global snapshot: Serbia's pro-government rally, Russia's drone attack on Ukraine, rebel clashes in Congo, hostage video from Hamas, protests in Hungary, Iran-U.S. dialogues, Chornobyl repairs, Brazil's Bolsonaro's health, Trump's trade deals, and U.S. tariff exclusions for electronics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 05:24 IST
Tens of thousands gathered in Serbia's capital to back President Aleksandar Vucic amidst anti-corruption protests, blocking streets for the rally.
In Ukraine, Russian drones injured four and damaged buildings; however, Ukraine's defenses successfully intercepted most drones, with 24 diverted through electronic warfare.
Goma, east Congo's largest city, was hit by violent clashes between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels, leaving an unclear death toll but suggesting over 50 casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
