Heartfelt Vows and Development Endeavors in Haryana: PM Modi's Memorable Visit

In an event that spotlighted both personal dedication and national progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Haryana on Monday. During this visit, he encountered Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal, a man remarkable for his personal vow taken 14 years ago - to forego wearing footwear until he met Modi as Prime Minister. PM Modi, moved by this gesture, made Kashyap wear shoes but advised against such vows in the future, advocating instead for contributions toward social work and nation-building.

The interaction was shared by PM Modi on X, where he expressed humility in the face of such affection while steering the discourse towards actionable community services. Addressing a public gathering in Yamunanagar, Modi underscored the importance of focusing on societal contributions and inaugurated multiple developmental projects aimed at bolstering Haryana's infrastructure. These included a modern thermal power unit and a Compressed Biogas Plant.

PM Modi's itinerary also took him to the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, with a foundation stone laying ceremony for a new terminal marking the day's agenda. The Prime Minister's visit coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti, where he paid homage to leaders like Maharaja Agrasen and Guru Jambheshwar, while reasserting his party's commitment to a developed Haryana and India, in line with Babasaheb Ambedkar's guiding principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)