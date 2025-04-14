Madhya Pradesh Vows Justice After Jain Monks Attack: CM Yadav's Firm Stand

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a firm stance following an assault on Jain monks in the Neemuch district, promising strict measures against those responsible. Speaking in Indore, Yadav underscored the state's commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining order following the disturbing incident.

During a tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar in Mhow, Yadav highlighted significant developments, including the inauguration of a new train service from Mhow to Delhi. He also mentioned the launch of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, aimed at benefiting milk producers across the state.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdish Devda, echoed Yadav's sentiments, stressing that law enforcement has already initiated actions, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved. The attack, which took place on the intervening night of April 13, prompted swift police action under Neemuch's SP, Ankit Jaiswal, ensuring accountability.

