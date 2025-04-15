Left Menu

Controversy and Calm: Unraveling the Waqf Amendment Saga

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Waqf Amendment Act, debunking claims it targets Muslims, amid protests and violence in West Bengal following its passage. Rijiju emphasized the legislation's aim to correct previous injustices related to land ownership, citing the Munambam case as an example of past errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:30 IST
Controversy and Calm: Unraveling the Waqf Amendment Saga
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday categorically stated that the Waqf Amendment Act is not intended to target the Muslim community, addressing concerns and clarifying false narratives suggesting government prejudice. Rijiju stressed the importance of land ownership, highlighting past unilateral land claims affecting rightful owners, as he spoke at a press briefing regarding the Waqf legislation.

In a detailed explanation, Rijiju emphasized, "Land is the most precious thing; losing it equates to losing everything. This law correction is not anti-Muslim; it seeks justice for past wrongs." He cited the Munambam case in Kerala, where 404 acres of land were declared Waqf property by the Kerala Waqf Board, affecting local fishermen justifiably paying taxes for the land.

The contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, recently passed in parliament, has sparked nationwide protests, some escalating to violence like in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Jangipur. This unrest prompted the deployment of central security forces to restore order. Authorities report that security personnel have stabilized the volatile situation, following incidents that led to deaths and extensive property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

