Gujarat Man Accused of Using AI for Blackmail

A man from Gujarat has been accused of creating and threatening to circulate AI-generated videos of a woman, after befriending her on Instagram. He allegedly used AI to tarnish her image, and demanded contact with her through relatives. A case has been registered under the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Gujarat resident is facing serious accusations after allegedly threatening to disseminate AI-generated videos of a woman he met online. The allegations suggest a misuse of artificial intelligence technology to manipulate visuals and blackmail the victim, who initially connected with the accused via Instagram.

The case emerged when the woman, residing in the township governed by the Ramchandra Mission police station, reported the situation. She disclosed accepting a friend request, leading to the exchange of phone numbers and further communication. However, the accused, identified as Bhavin Parmar from Ahmedabad, used this trust to capture screenshots and subsequently create objectionable content, which he threatened to distribute if his demands were not met.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the accusations, stating that Parmar sought to coerce the victim's relatives into arranging communication with her, under the threat of making the fabricated videos viral if ignored. Due to these criminal activities, a case under the Information Technology Act has been initiated, with a cyber team actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

