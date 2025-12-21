Controversy Erupts Over New VB-G RAM G Bill

In Jharkhand, Congress members expressed strong opposition on Sunday to the newly passed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G).

The state media in-charge, Rakesh Sinha, condemned the legislation as detrimental to the underprivileged, replacing the established MGNREGA.

Endorsed by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, the Bill promises 125 days of employment per household annually in rural areas. Congress alleges it is a strategic move by BJP-RSS to dismantle welfare schemes linked to Mahatma Gandhi, vowing to contest it from streets to Parliament.