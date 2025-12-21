Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New VB-G RAM G Bill

The Jharkhand Congress opposes the VB-G RAM G Bill, asserting it undermines the poor. After President Murmu's approval, the Bill replaces MGNREGA, promising 125 days of employment annually. The Congress labels it a BJP plot against Gandhi’s legacy, vowing to fight from streets to Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, Congress members expressed strong opposition on Sunday to the newly passed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G).

The state media in-charge, Rakesh Sinha, condemned the legislation as detrimental to the underprivileged, replacing the established MGNREGA.

Endorsed by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, the Bill promises 125 days of employment per household annually in rural areas. Congress alleges it is a strategic move by BJP-RSS to dismantle welfare schemes linked to Mahatma Gandhi, vowing to contest it from streets to Parliament.

