Left Menu

Russia and Qatar Expand Investment Partnership with €2 Billion Agreement

Russia and Qatar have agreed to invest an additional €2 billion into a joint fund, with €1 billion from each party. This fund, initially launched in 2014, aims to boost investments in technology, healthcare, and minerals, among others. The deal was signed during a meeting in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:26 IST
Russia and Qatar Expand Investment Partnership with €2 Billion Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and Qatar are significantly expanding their investment ties with a fresh agreement to inject €2 billion into a shared investment fund, according to a Russian official. Each country is set to contribute €1 billion, enhancing their investment collaboration.

Under this agreement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, will focus investments on technology, healthcare, minerals, and other mutual sectors. Launched in 2014, the joint venture initially began with $4 billion.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the RDIF, Qatar plays a key role in funding Russian infrastructure projects, while Russian entities are keen on accessing Middle Eastern markets. The agreement was formalized during a Moscow meet involving President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025