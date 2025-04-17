Russia and Qatar Expand Investment Partnership with €2 Billion Agreement

Russia and Qatar are significantly expanding their investment ties with a fresh agreement to inject €2 billion into a shared investment fund, according to a Russian official. Each country is set to contribute €1 billion, enhancing their investment collaboration.

Under this agreement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, will focus investments on technology, healthcare, minerals, and other mutual sectors. Launched in 2014, the joint venture initially began with $4 billion.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the RDIF, Qatar plays a key role in funding Russian infrastructure projects, while Russian entities are keen on accessing Middle Eastern markets. The agreement was formalized during a Moscow meet involving President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

(With inputs from agencies.)