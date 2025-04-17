AS Dulat Defends Book Amidst Controversy Over Farooq Abdullah Portrayal

Former RAW chief AS Dulat on Thursday defended his latest book, "The Chief Minister and the Spy," amidst controversy over its portrayal of Dr Farooq Abdullah. Dulat refuted claims that his book criticizes the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, stressing that it's filled with admiration.

Dulat clarified he regards Abdullah as an "ultimate nationalist," praising his willingness to work with Delhi. He acknowledged Mehbooba Mufti's recognition of the National Conference as the primary party in Kashmir. Despite criticisms, Dulat maintains there's no doubt about Abdullah's allegiance to India.

The book has sparked debate, with some viewing it as revealing hidden political negotiations. Dulat dismisses allegations that Abdullah backed the abrogation of Article 370, calling them misquotations. He emphasizes his enduring friendship with Abdullah, asserting the book's focus is on appreciating Abdullah's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)