Left Menu

Motilal Oswal MF Increases Stake in Coforge with Rs 231 Crore Investment

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund purchased additional shares in IT firm Coforge, investing Rs 231 crore through an open market transaction. The acquisition increased Motilal Oswal MF's stake in Coforge from 8.06% to 8.58%. Meanwhile, Coforge's Australian subsidiary completed the acquisition of TMLabs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:17 IST
Motilal Oswal MF Increases Stake in Coforge with Rs 231 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) bolstered its investment in IT company Coforge by purchasing additional shares worth Rs 231 crore through an open market deal.

NSE data indicates that the mutual fund acquired 3.5 lakh shares, which is a 0.52% stake, at an average price of Rs 6,605.13 each, elevating its overall holding in Coforge to 8.58% from a previous 8.06%.

The seller details were not available from the National Stock Exchange. Concurrently, Coforge's wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia has finalized the acquisition of TMLabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025