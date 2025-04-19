Murshidabad Unrest: NCW, BJP, and Governor Respond Amidst Rising Tensions

The recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, following protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, continues to spark political and legal responses. A day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) dispatched a team to assess the situation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul described the unrest as an 'eye-opener.' Paul emphasized the need for a National Investigation Agency probe, urging transparency regarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's role in the events.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, leading an inquiry into the violence, met with affected families in Malda district. Rahatkar stressed the importance of sensitivity towards women, indicating that the probe aims to reinforce the morale of those traumatized by the incidents. Her visit signals the NCW's commitment to addressing the grievances arising from the conflict.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a relief camp in the Malda district, promising proactive measures to address the displaced families' needs. The violence, which erupted on April 11, resulted in three deaths and widespread property damage, forcing many to flee to Jharkhand or seek refuge in local camps. Tensions remain high as officials and political leaders call for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)