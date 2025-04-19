Left Menu

Murshidabad Unrest: NCW, BJP, and Governor Respond Amidst Rising Tensions

In the wake of violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad following the Waqf Amendment Act protests, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, and Governor CV Ananda Bose visit relief camps. Calls for investigation rise as officials engage with affected families and pledge action to address the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:44 IST
Murshidabad Unrest: NCW, BJP, and Governor Respond Amidst Rising Tensions
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, following protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, continues to spark political and legal responses. A day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) dispatched a team to assess the situation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul described the unrest as an 'eye-opener.' Paul emphasized the need for a National Investigation Agency probe, urging transparency regarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's role in the events.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, leading an inquiry into the violence, met with affected families in Malda district. Rahatkar stressed the importance of sensitivity towards women, indicating that the probe aims to reinforce the morale of those traumatized by the incidents. Her visit signals the NCW's commitment to addressing the grievances arising from the conflict.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a relief camp in the Malda district, promising proactive measures to address the displaced families' needs. The violence, which erupted on April 11, resulted in three deaths and widespread property damage, forcing many to flee to Jharkhand or seek refuge in local camps. Tensions remain high as officials and political leaders call for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025