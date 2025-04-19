Left Menu

NCW Probes Murshidabad Unrest as Tensions Escalate in West Bengal

A National Commission of Women delegation, led by Vijaya Rahatkar, visited violence-stricken Murshidabad to investigate recent unrest. The visit, including meetings with affected families, aims to document grievances and raise them with the government. Violence on April 11 has led to casualties and displacement in Malda and adjoining areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:25 IST
NCW Probes Murshidabad Unrest as Tensions Escalate in West Bengal
NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission of Women's Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-ravaged area of Murshidabad on Saturday to assess the situation and compile a report for the central government. The delegation focused on capturing the demands of the affected residents, with Rahatkar emphasizing the inhumane suffering faced by locals.

During the probe, Rahatkar met with the family of a deceased father and son in Jafrabad, expressing her inability to articulate their profound grief. She is part of an NCW committee making rounds in West Bengal's conflict-impacted regions, aiming to support women traumatized by recent communal unrest.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul highlighted the severity of the situation in Murshidabad, describing it as an 'eye-opener' and advocating for a National Investigation Agency probe. State Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a Malda relief camp, promising swift action after hearing the concerns of displaced families.

The recent violence, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, led to three deaths, injuries, and significant property damage. This has forced families to migrate, with some seeking refuge in nearby Jharkhand and Malda relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025