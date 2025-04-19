NCW Probes Murshidabad Unrest as Tensions Escalate in West Bengal

The National Commission of Women's Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-ravaged area of Murshidabad on Saturday to assess the situation and compile a report for the central government. The delegation focused on capturing the demands of the affected residents, with Rahatkar emphasizing the inhumane suffering faced by locals.

During the probe, Rahatkar met with the family of a deceased father and son in Jafrabad, expressing her inability to articulate their profound grief. She is part of an NCW committee making rounds in West Bengal's conflict-impacted regions, aiming to support women traumatized by recent communal unrest.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul highlighted the severity of the situation in Murshidabad, describing it as an 'eye-opener' and advocating for a National Investigation Agency probe. State Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a Malda relief camp, promising swift action after hearing the concerns of displaced families.

The recent violence, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, led to three deaths, injuries, and significant property damage. This has forced families to migrate, with some seeking refuge in nearby Jharkhand and Malda relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)