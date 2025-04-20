Tragic Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Dead, Infrastructure Shattered

In a tragic turn of events, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has resulted in the loss of three lives and significant destruction of infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary confirmed on Sunday.

Officials reported the landslide, attributed to a cloudburst, caused pervasive damage, with homes and the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway severely affected. "The highway is impassable, and houses have been destroyed. Even livestock hasn't been spared," Choudhary stated, emphasising the immediate need for assessment and relief efforts.

The closure of the highway has left commuters stranded, and traffic authorities, including Deputy Inspector Javed Kataria, have cautioned against travel due to ongoing adverse weather and clearance work. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured that relief operations are underway, highlighting the coordination with local officials to support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)