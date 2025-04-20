Tragic Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Dead, Infrastructure Shattered
A devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has claimed three lives, destroyed infrastructure, and blocked the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Authorities urge caution as relief efforts commence amidst adverse weather conditions, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on-site to assess the damage and coordinate response activities.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has resulted in the loss of three lives and significant destruction of infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary confirmed on Sunday.
Officials reported the landslide, attributed to a cloudburst, caused pervasive damage, with homes and the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway severely affected. "The highway is impassable, and houses have been destroyed. Even livestock hasn't been spared," Choudhary stated, emphasising the immediate need for assessment and relief efforts.
The closure of the highway has left commuters stranded, and traffic authorities, including Deputy Inspector Javed Kataria, have cautioned against travel due to ongoing adverse weather and clearance work. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured that relief operations are underway, highlighting the coordination with local officials to support affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Ramban
- landslide
- infrastructure
- highway
- Choudhary
- rainfall
- casualties
- relief
ALSO READ
Ukraine Defies Moratorium with Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure
Rural Development Gets a Boost with New Infrastructure Projects in Indian Hill States
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Alleged Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure
Escalating Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure
Reviving India's Textile Glory: Infrastructure and Dignity Key to Global Leadership