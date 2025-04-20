Left Menu

Tragic Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Dead, Infrastructure Shattered

A devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has claimed three lives, destroyed infrastructure, and blocked the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Authorities urge caution as relief efforts commence amidst adverse weather conditions, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on-site to assess the damage and coordinate response activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:12 IST
Tragic Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Dead, Infrastructure Shattered
J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has resulted in the loss of three lives and significant destruction of infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary confirmed on Sunday.

Officials reported the landslide, attributed to a cloudburst, caused pervasive damage, with homes and the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway severely affected. "The highway is impassable, and houses have been destroyed. Even livestock hasn't been spared," Choudhary stated, emphasising the immediate need for assessment and relief efforts.

The closure of the highway has left commuters stranded, and traffic authorities, including Deputy Inspector Javed Kataria, have cautioned against travel due to ongoing adverse weather and clearance work. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured that relief operations are underway, highlighting the coordination with local officials to support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025