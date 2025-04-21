India Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis: Three-Day National Observance Declared

The Government of India has announced a three-day State Mourning to honor the passing of Pope Francis, as revealed in a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This observance will take place nationwide on April 22, and 23, and continue on the day of the Pope's funeral.

Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. The Home Ministry's statement emphasized the inauguration of a 'Three-Day State Mourning' as a tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the Pope's passing, valuing the Pope's affection toward India. Modi described Pope Francis as 'a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage.' Pope Francis was globally recognized for his service to the poor and efforts toward inclusive development.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also shared his condolences, reflecting on Pope Francis' dedication to fostering a better world. Following Pope Francis' demise, the Vatican has initiated a traditional 'Novendiale' nine-day mourning. The Cardinals are expected to gather soon to elect his successor in a Conclave.

