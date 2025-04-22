Blaze Strikes NTPC Solar Plant Godown: A Fiery Test
A fire erupted at a godown storing materials for NTPC's 70 MW solar plant in Gujarat's Dahod, with significant damage reported. No casualties occurred as seven employees and four guards were rescued. Firefighting efforts continued overnight with teams from multiple regions combating the blaze.
A significant fire broke out in a godown containing materials for the under-construction 70 MW solar plant of NTPC, a central PSU, located in Gujarat's Dahod. Fire personnel were engaged in operations throughout the night, officials disclosed on Tuesday.
No casualties were reported from the blaze that erupted at the facility in Bhatiwada village around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagdish Bhandari, confirmed that nearly the entire godown was engulfed in flames during the incident.
The fire, which resulted in considerable damage, required the efforts of firefighting teams from Dahod, Godhra, Jhalod, and Chhota Udepur. Although the operation faced challenges due to strong winds, the situation was largely under control by Tuesday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
