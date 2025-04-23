Murshidabad Recovers: Life Resumes Amid Challenges Post-Waqf Act Protests
Amid heightened security, Murshidabad witnesses a gradual return to normalcy after deadly protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Schools have reopened after a 10-day shutdown. BJP leaders, including Sukanta Majumdar, faced police detention while attempting to support victims. The protests spread across multiple districts, causing significant unrest.
Daily life in Murshidabad is slowly returning to normal, supported by increased security, following intense protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Schools have started to reopen after a 10-day closure enforced due to the protests that erupted on April 11.
On Tuesday, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was blocked from collecting donations for the Murshidabad violence victims. Along with other BJP leaders, Majumdar was detained by state police in Kolkata, accusing them of acting on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's orders.
Majumdar's recent visit to the affected areas revealed the depth of the impact. He criticized the Chief Minister's alleged pressure on authorities to ignore victims without addressing their destroyed homes. The violence initially erupted in Murshidabad and had spread to districts like Malda and Hooghly, causing communal tension and displacement of thousands. The unrest followed after President Droupadi Murmu's approval of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
