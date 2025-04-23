Karnataka Responds with Rs 10 Lakh Aid and Rescue for Tourists in Kashmir Attack

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of three tourists from the state who were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, confirmed this development as part of the state's response efforts.

Alongside the compensation, the Chief Minister has directed officials to mount a special airlift operation to rescue over 40 Kannadiga tourists stranded in the region following the attack. The Bharat Karnataka government assured families of the stranded individuals that their safe return will be prioritized, advising them to remain calm.

Siddaramaiah, through social media updates, affirmed the government's resolve to ensure the safe repatriation of all affected tourists from Kashmir. Karnataka has deployed response teams, with Minister Santosh Lad overseeing ground efforts. Additionally, Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister Santosh Lad met the family of one victim, offering support.

(With inputs from agencies.)