Congress in Tamil Nadu Leads Fiery Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, Congress protested against the Pahalgam terror attack. Tensions rose as protesters burned an effigy of Pakistan, prompting police intervention. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi chaired a security meeting, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh vowed retaliation against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:07 IST
Congress workers stage protest in Tirunelveli condemning Pahalgam attack (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Congress activists held a protest on Wednesday, expressing their outrage over the Pahalgam terrorist attack which occurred the previous afternoon. The protest was spearheaded by the district's Congress Committee President, Shankar Pandian, and saw the burning of Pakistan's effigy, which heightened tensions until police intervened to diffuse the situation.

Following the intervention, protesters tore images of the Pakistani president, igniting them on the ground, further escalating tensions. The demonstrators also vociferously called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him accountable for national security lapses. The local police managed to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting upon returning to New Delhi after truncating his visit to Saudi Arabia. The meeting included key figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam attack, pledging that the government is resolute in its determination to deliver a robust response. Singh publicly reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, assuring the nation that both the perpetrators and the masterminds of this heinous act would face severe repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

