Mumbai on High Alert After Pahalgam Attack

Mumbai and its coastal areas are on high alert following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. PM Modi has vowed justice, promising to pursue those responsible relentlessly. Security measures have been heightened as India stands united against terrorism.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Mumbai and its surrounding coastal regions have been placed on high alert. A police official revealed the heightened security measures were initiated after the assault, which took place at Baisaran meadow and resulted in 26 casualties, predominantly tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong condemnation of the atrocity and pledged that India will relentlessly pursue those responsible for the attack. Speaking at the National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhubani, Bihar, PM Modi emphasized that the nation mourns the heinous acts committed on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister assured citizens that the Indian government is resolute in its commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice. He lauded international support and declared that terrorism will not break India's spirit, stressing that those involved will face severe consequences. PM Modi also expressed gratitude to global leaders for their solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

