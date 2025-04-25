Wall Street Rallies Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Global Economic Shifts

On Thursday, major stock indexes surged as technology shares led Wall Street higher amid anticipation of developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The dollar slipped following recent gains, while expectations mounted for upcoming quarterly results from top tech companies, including Alphabet, which rose 1.9%.

President Donald Trump announced ongoing trade talks with China, countering Beijing's earlier claims that discussions hadn't occurred. The White House also suggested readiness to reduce tariffs on China, which have caused market volatility. Uncertainty looms over earnings reports, with companies expressing concerns about the trade war's impact.

Economic indicators showed a slight rise in unemployment benefit claims, reflecting labor market resilience. Meanwhile, global stocks rose, and investors considered a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. The dollar eased against major currencies, with minor fluctuations in oil and gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)