Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Global Economic Shifts

Major stock indexes rose with technology shares leading as investors awaited U.S.-China trade developments. Trump signaled ongoing trade discussions, while earnings reports reflected market uncertainty. Economic data hinted at a resilient labor market, and investors speculated on a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 01:24 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, major stock indexes surged as technology shares led Wall Street higher amid anticipation of developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The dollar slipped following recent gains, while expectations mounted for upcoming quarterly results from top tech companies, including Alphabet, which rose 1.9%.

President Donald Trump announced ongoing trade talks with China, countering Beijing's earlier claims that discussions hadn't occurred. The White House also suggested readiness to reduce tariffs on China, which have caused market volatility. Uncertainty looms over earnings reports, with companies expressing concerns about the trade war's impact.

Economic indicators showed a slight rise in unemployment benefit claims, reflecting labor market resilience. Meanwhile, global stocks rose, and investors considered a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. The dollar eased against major currencies, with minor fluctuations in oil and gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025