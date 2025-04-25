Ex-Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi in ED Custody Over Money Laundering Allegations

On Friday, a Special Court in Jaipur approved a four-day custody of Mahesh Joshi, a former Rajasthan minister, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The ED, Jaipur Zonal Office apprehended Joshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, citing his involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Joshi, detained on Thursday, maintains he has committed no irregularities and refutes taking money from anyone. He suggests that his arrest stems from statements made by people against whom he had previously acted. Joshi, whose wife is critically ill, reiterated his confidence in achieving justice.

The ED's investigation linked Joshi with unscrupulous activities involving contractors Padamchand Jain and Mahesh Mittal. Allegedly, Joshi received illicit benefits to approve tenders and disguise irregularities within Public Health and Engineering Department projects. The ED uncovered that Joshi demanded 2-3 percent of the tender amounts as bribes, leading to extensive searches across over 70 locations and the collection of substantial evidence.

