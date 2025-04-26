High Alert in Jammu-Kashmir: Security Tightened After Pahalgam Attack

Security forces in the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert. This comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

To prevent further incidents, large-scale deployments are conducting thorough vehicle checks on the highway, focusing on suspicious activities along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch route. The incident has caused uproar, prompting Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to review the security situation.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the Army Chief, stressing the need for effective measures to bring the culprits of the Pahalgam attack to justice. The meeting also evaluated the security frameworks in place and the integration of various agencies to counter terrorism.

