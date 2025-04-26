Left Menu

High Alert in Jammu-Kashmir: Security Tightened After Pahalgam Attack

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, security forces intensify measures along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway. Large scale deployments and rigorous vehicle checks are in place. Indian Army Chief visits to assess the situation, as nationwide protests demand action against terrorism and the responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:03 IST
Security forces ramped up their vigilance in J-K's Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Security forces in the Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert. This comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

To prevent further incidents, large-scale deployments are conducting thorough vehicle checks on the highway, focusing on suspicious activities along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch route. The incident has caused uproar, prompting Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to review the security situation.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the Army Chief, stressing the need for effective measures to bring the culprits of the Pahalgam attack to justice. The meeting also evaluated the security frameworks in place and the integration of various agencies to counter terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

